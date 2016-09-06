SEF chairman seeking talks with Beijing

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Newly appointed Straits Exchange Foundation (SEF) chairman Tien Hung-mao (田弘茂) expressed hopes of engaging in dialogue with senior mainland Chinese authorities over an alternative to the "1992 Consensus" on Monday, saying that current cross-strait relations cannot get any worse.

Tien, speaking during a radio interview, said that while top Chinese authorities have yet to say anything about cross-strait relations, he hoped that he still had room for both sides to agree on an alternative solution to the "1992 Consensus."

"(The alternative solution) could allow us to reach mutual respect and understanding," Tien said. Tien said that any alternative to the "1992 Consensus" must be forged on terms that Beijing can fully accept.

"Cross-strait relations are at their worst at the moment," he said. "It cannot get any worse."

Tien also said that comments by Taiwan Affairs Office head Zhang Zhijun (張志軍) are not sufficient to represent the stance of senior Chinese representatives.

Zhang recently said that resuming cross-strait talks required Taiwan's government to accept the "1992 Consensus."

"The key to the problem is the political foundation, not the person," he said, referring to the relative weight of the "1992 Consensus" compared to the leader of the SEF.

Despite current frosty relations, Tien stressed hopes that Taiwan and Beijing could still cooperate on matters such as fighting crime, providing mutual judicial assistance and working on Taiwanese business issues.

The top SEF post had been vacant since President Tsai Ing-wen took office in May. Tien faces a tough task amid worsening cross-strait ties and pressure from Beijing for Tsai to openly embrace the "1992 Consensus."

Isn't The ROC Already Independent?

Tien refuted concerns about his qualifications and "pro-independence" stance, saying the people across the Strait have "misunderstandings" about his background.

Tien said that he had never participated in the Taiwan independence movement, had never been affiliated with the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and never belonged to a political party.

"I am concerned about cross-strait relations," Tien said. "I am an advocate for Taiwan and for democracy. What I have been doing as of late is promoting a democratic Taiwan on the international stage."

Though, when asked whether he supports Taiwan independence, Tien sidestepped the question, saying that Taiwanese nationals are prone to simplifying problems by using one or two terms to describe a person.

"Isn't the Republic of China already independent? Is that not what a lot of people are saying? I think pro-independence advocates also say the same," he said.

Tien said that, during his previous role as foreign minister, he gained an understanding of the complications inherent in pushing for recognition of "Taiwan"on the international stage and receiving United Nations membership.

Tien denied that he had ever publicly voiced opposition to the recognition of "Taiwan" and said that he will not put all of his efforts into advocating for the international recognition of Taiwan.

"What I hope to do is to push Taiwan onto the international stage," Tien said.