Foreign Ministry says Washington's stance on Taiwan unchanged

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The United States reiterated its longstanding commitment to Taiwan, following President Obama's meeting with Xi Jinping in China, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said on Sunday.

MOFA spokeswoman Eleanor Wang told The China Post that despite a statement released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry and reports made by China's state-owned Xinhua News Agency , the U.S.' stance on the cross-strait issue remains unaltered.

Mainland Chinese reports allege Obama had expressed the U.S.' clear opposition to Taiwanese independence during the meeting.

But according to the MOFA spokeswoman, the U.S. remains committed to its "one China" policy, based on the Three Joint Communiques and the Taiwan Relations Act.

The U.S. reiterated its belief that cross-strait issues should be resolved peacefully, and in a manner, pace, and scope acceptable to people on both sides of the strait.

U.S. National Security Council spokesman Myles Caggins later clarified to Taiwanese media that there had been no shift in the U.S.' Taiwan policy.

In previous comments on the issue of Taiwan's independence, Washington has consistently emphasized that the U.S. "opposes any unilateral change to the status quo" by either side and "does not support" Taiwanese independence.

Answering questions from Taiwan's Central News Agency on whether the statement meant the U.S. had changed its stance, Caggins replied that there had been no change.

The spokesman added that he could not divulge any further details about the conversations that took place between Obama and Xi.

In an English-language report on the meeting released by Xinhua on Saturday, Xi said, "China will resolutely safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity and curb 'Taiwan independence' activities in all forms."

"China will make great efforts to maintain the peaceful development of the ties across the Taiwan Strait and seek peaceful reunification of the nation," Xi said his meeting with Obama, according to the report.

Asked to comment on the Obama-Xi meet, Wang told The China Post that the R.O.C.'s position on U.S.-China exchanges was clear: Taiwan's interests should not be undermined and the U.S.' commitment to Taiwan should remain the same, in accordance with the Taiwan Relations Act and the "six assurances." The spokeswoman said the U.S. was fully aware of the stance.

The ministry said it would maintain communications with the U.S. and would keep close tabs following the Obama-Xi meeting to ensure Taiwan's interests would be safeguarded.

Door Opens to Talks: MAC

Meanwhile, commenting on Xi's remarks, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said that Taiwan would always keep the door open to negotiations with China, and expressed hope that both sides could work together to achieve peace and stability.

MAC said that it had kept its China policy consistent and predictable.