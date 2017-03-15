Hakka Literature Award winners announced

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Minister Lee Yung-te (李永得) of Hakka Affairs Council attended the 2016 Hakka Literature award ceremony to give out the award to 30 outstanding recipients on March 4.

The literature award, now in its seventh year, was founded to celebrate Hakka-culture inspired literature. The theme for this year's competition was simply "Hakka."

During his opening speech, Lee emphasized the integral part that Hakka literature played in Taiwan literature. He said he hoped that the competition could transcend tribal lines and allow Hakka descendants and non-Hakka people to submit their pieces in the future.

The 2016 Hakka Literature Competition was open for submissions from Aug. 23 to Oct. 31 from last year, during which time 605 people submitted their literary pieces for consideration for the award.

These submissions came not only from Taiwan but also from China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Australia.

On reading the submissions, author Hsiao Yeh (小野), who sat on the judging panel this year and is of Hakka descent, said that he could feel the "soul of the Hakka tribe through each of the touching Hakka literary pieces," which made it his biggest reward from the competition.

Ultimately, the committee chose 30 writers for the annual award, with the youngest award winner being 10 years old and the oldest being 85.

The Hakka Affairs Council said the vast number of submissions received from different countries and people of all ages was a sign that the award was highly recognized throughout the world.