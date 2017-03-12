|


Adam's Diary: What's on, March 11-18

By Adam Graudus, The China Post March 12, 2017, 6:59 am TWN

Saturday, March 11
NajaAtra (飯匙槍), Rebel Slaves, Fuermosha (暖嶼)
Hot take: 飯匙槍 is pronounced "pn̄g-sî-tshìng" in Taiwanese, and it's used to describe cobra's spoon-shaped neck when it gets angry.
Doors: 4 p.m.
Entry: NT$250
Address: TCRC, No. 117, Xinmei Street, Tainan City
Anniedora EP Launch (安妮朵拉)
Hot take: Sickly sweet guitar that tugs at heartstrings.
Doors: 7 p.m.
Entry: NT$300 (NT$500 with EP)
Address: In Our Time, No. 99, Penglai Road, Kaohsiung City
The Sackgasse, Old Slot, Target on the Road
Hot take: Manchester Lesser Free Trade Hall transported to Tainan.
Doors: 8 p.m.
Entry: NT$250
Address: TCRC, No. 117, Xinmei Street, Tainan City
Dull and Sulk "If You Get In Sulk" EP Launch
Hot take: Sulk if you get in.
Doors: 8 p.m.
Entry: NT$400
Address: APA Mini, B1, No. 147, Hangzhou South Road Section 1, Taipei City
Sway (思衛)
Hot take: Slick late '90s R&B.
Doors: 8 p.m.
Entry: NT$400
Address: Forro Cafe (呼嚕咖啡), No. 47, Jingcheng 3rd Street, Taichung City
I Am Song (江松霖)
Hot take: A hint of James Taylor with a touch of sugar.
Doors: 9: 30 p.m.
Entry: NT$350
Address: Witch House, No. 7, Lane 56, Xinsheng South Road Section 3, Taipei City
The Reggae Riddims
Hot take: Get ready, we got 3 million miles to reach the moon.
Doors: 9: 30 p.m.
Entry: NT$400
Address: Sappho Live, B1, No. 1, Lane 102, Anhe Road Section 1, Taipei City
Shugo Tokumaru
Hot take: A cheerier, Japanese version of the Beta Band.
Doors: 8 p.m.
Entry: NT$1,200 - NT$1,500
Address: The Wall, No. 200, Roosevelt Road Section 4, Taipei City
The Muddy Basin Ramblers
Hote take: Formosa's favorite jug band hepcats!
Doors: 9:30 p.m.
Entry: NT$350, includes a drink
Address: Bobwundaye, No. 77, Heping East Road Section 3, Taipei City
Stand-Up Comedy
Hot take: What isssss the deal with Hsinchu?
Doors: 8:30 p.m.
Address: Merry Cafe, No. 6, Liujia 7th Road, Hsinchu
Dinner & a Show Stand-up
Hot take: What issss the deal with Greek food?
Doors: 8:30 p.m.
Entry: NT$350, includes a drink
Address: Yiamas Greek Taverna, No. 3, Lane 181, Section 2, Anhe Road, Taipei City
Life Drawing
Hot take: Load up on wine and drawing before your big night out on the town.
Doors: 7:30 p.m.
Entry: NT$350, includes a drink
Address: SPACED-OUT, 2F, No. 57, Lane 417, Guangfu South Road, Taipei City
Sunday, March 12
Bisiu Group (美秀集團) "Sound Check" EP launch
Hot take: Experimental art project with a side gig in indie pop.
Doors: 8 p.m.
Entry: NT$350
Address: The Mercury Bar, No. 46, Liwen Road, Kaohsiung City
Bassninja, Masa (三重奏)
Hot take: More slap bass than an episode of Seinfeld.
Doors: 9:30 p.m.
Entry: NT$500
Address: Riverside Cafe, B1, No. 2, Lane 244, Roosevelt Road Section 3, Taipei City
Tuesday, March 14
Equilibrium
Hot take: Heavy metal music from a fantasy epic.
Doors: 8 p.m.
Entry: NT$1,200-NT$2,000
Address: The Wall, No. 200, Roosevelt Road Section 4, Taipei City
Wednesday, March 15
Attack Moment (攻擊時刻), Depthdot (深深一擊),
DleihS, Chewing Gum Power
(口香糖樂團)
Hot take: Music for the headbangers, music for the powerlungers.
Doors: 6 p.m.
Entry: NT$300
Address: Sound Live House, No. 429, Henan Road Section 2, Taichung
Can't Be RON Vol.2
Hot take: Classic funk and hip-hop night.
Doors: 10 p.m.
Entry: Free
Address: RON, No. 21, Lane 461, Zhongshan North Road Section 5, Taipei

