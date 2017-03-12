News
Adam's Diary: What's on, March 11-18
By Adam Graudus, The China Post  March 12, 2017, 6:59 am TWN
Saturday, March 11

NajaAtra (飯匙槍), Rebel Slaves, Fuermosha (暖嶼)

Hot take: 飯匙槍 is pronounced "pn̄g-sî-tshìng" in Taiwanese, and it's used to describe cobra's spoon-shaped neck when it gets angry.

Doors: 4 p.m.

Entry: NT$250

Address: TCRC, No. 117, Xinmei Street, Tainan City

Anniedora EP Launch (安妮朵拉)

Hot take: Sickly sweet guitar that tugs at heartstrings.

Doors: 7 p.m.

Entry: NT$300 (NT$500 with EP)

Address: In Our Time, No. 99, Penglai Road, Kaohsiung City

The Sackgasse, Old Slot, Target on the Road

Hot take: Manchester Lesser Free Trade Hall transported to Tainan.

Doors: 8 p.m.

Entry: NT$250

Address: TCRC, No. 117, Xinmei Street, Tainan City

Dull and Sulk "If You Get In Sulk" EP Launch

Hot take: Sulk if you get in.

Doors: 8 p.m.

Entry: NT$400

Address: APA Mini, B1, No. 147, Hangzhou South Road Section 1, Taipei City

Sway (思衛)

Hot take: Slick late '90s R&B.

Doors: 8 p.m.

Entry: NT$400

Address: Forro Cafe (呼嚕咖啡), No. 47, Jingcheng 3rd Street, Taichung City

I Am Song (江松霖)

Hot take: A hint of James Taylor with a touch of sugar.

Doors: 9: 30 p.m.

Entry: NT$350

Address: Witch House, No. 7, Lane 56, Xinsheng South Road Section 3, Taipei City

The Reggae Riddims

Hot take: Get ready, we got 3 million miles to reach the moon.

Doors: 9: 30 p.m.

Entry: NT$400

Address: Sappho Live, B1, No. 1, Lane 102, Anhe Road Section 1, Taipei City

Shugo Tokumaru

Hot take: A cheerier, Japanese version of the Beta Band.

Doors: 8 p.m.

Entry: NT$1,200 - NT$1,500

Address: The Wall, No. 200, Roosevelt Road Section 4, Taipei City

The Muddy Basin Ramblers

Hote take: Formosa's favorite jug band hepcats!

Doors: 9:30 p.m.

Entry: NT$350, includes a drink

Address: Bobwundaye, No. 77, Heping East Road Section 3, Taipei City

Stand-Up Comedy

Hot take: What isssss the deal with Hsinchu?

Doors: 8:30 p.m.

Address: Merry Cafe, No. 6, Liujia 7th Road, Hsinchu

Dinner & a Show Stand-up

Hot take: What issss the deal with Greek food?

Doors: 8:30 p.m.

Entry: NT$350, includes a drink

Address: Yiamas Greek Taverna, No. 3, Lane 181, Section 2, Anhe Road, Taipei City

Life Drawing

Hot take: Load up on wine and drawing before your big night out on the town.

Doors: 7:30 p.m.

Entry: NT$350, includes a drink

Address: SPACED-OUT, 2F, No. 57, Lane 417, Guangfu South Road, Taipei City

Sunday, March 12

Bisiu Group (美秀集團) "Sound Check" EP launch

Hot take: Experimental art project with a side gig in indie pop.

Doors: 8 p.m.

Entry: NT$350

Address: The Mercury Bar, No. 46, Liwen Road, Kaohsiung City

Bassninja, Masa (三重奏)

Hot take: More slap bass than an episode of Seinfeld.

Doors: 9:30 p.m.

Entry: NT$500

Address: Riverside Cafe, B1, No. 2, Lane 244, Roosevelt Road Section 3, Taipei City

Tuesday, March 14

Equilibrium

Hot take: Heavy metal music from a fantasy epic.

Doors: 8 p.m.

Entry: NT$1,200-NT$2,000

Address: The Wall, No. 200, Roosevelt Road Section 4, Taipei City

Wednesday, March 15

Attack Moment (攻擊時刻), Depthdot (深深一擊),

DleihS, Chewing Gum Power

(口香糖樂團)

Hot take: Music for the headbangers, music for the powerlungers.

Doors: 6 p.m.

Entry: NT$300

Address: Sound Live House, No. 429, Henan Road Section 2, Taichung

Can't Be RON Vol.2

Hot take: Classic funk and hip-hop night.

Doors: 10 p.m.

Entry: Free

Address: RON, No. 21, Lane 461, Zhongshan North Road Section 5, Taipei

