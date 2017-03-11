Food review: This is a place you'll keep coming back to

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Ask any Taiwanese what's the thing to eat on a gray, cold winter day, and you're nearly guaranteed to have "hot pot" shot back in a heartbeat. If there's one thing that can get me off my feet to venture into the cold (and there is), it's a simmering, mouth-burning pot of hot.

Though I prefer a spicy soup base over a clear, mild broth, not all my dining partners can handle the heat (babies). Luckily, most hot pot restaurants in Taiwan offer "yin and yang pots" that are divided into two sections. This lets you try out two different types of broth in one sitting, enjoying a taste of the nourishing spicy red soup before balancing it out with some of the refreshing clear broth.

Taiwan is known (probably only in Taiwan) as the "hot pot kingdom of the world," with almost as many hot pot joints on this little island as convenience stores. With the boggling number of choices, how can this one we're looking at today — Lan Ji Spicy Hot Pot (藍記麻辣鍋) — stand out from the crowd?

It's all in the soup.

Don't let the occasionally long lines outside put you off on your first visit; come back at a slower hour if you really can't wait. And the restaurant interior may feel sterile and disorderly, like an old community bento shop. And the owner has a strict set of rules too, some of which seem standard (you can only be seated once your whole party has arrived, no outside food or beverages) and some that may take you aback (no using smartphones at the table).

Also, while dining here you might, like I did, discover that you've been spoiled by all-you-can-eat hot pot buffets where you can pile up plate after plate of vegetables and meat before devouring ice cream like there's no tomorrow. At Lan Ji, you pay as you go — and the menu prices are pretty expensive compared to a lot of hot pot chains.

Here's why I still love the place, despite these shortcomings — and I hardly ever say this about hot pot: The soup has soul. It has a magic touch that brings to life fresh but boring ingredients.

As with beef noodles, people often say that broth is the key to distinguishing excellent from mediocre — the touchstone that sets amateurs apart from chefs with true skill and mastery, or what locals call "real kung fu."

Lan Ji's spicy hot pot broth (NT$400), made from an assortment of Chinese herbs, is perhaps one of the few that I have tasted that comes close to an authentic Sichuan-style experience. Sichuan flavor is a mix of three factors: numbness ("ma"), spiciness ("la") and a pungent spicy aroma ("hsiang"). The best Sichuan dishes are those that balance the three — dishes that embody a solid spiciness, enduring numbing effect and strong, spicy-hot punch.

The broth comes with complimentary "frozen tofu," a type of tofu with a layered, spongy texture that locks in the spicy broth, and generous servings of the spicy hot pot staple, duck blood. Though I'm not a fan of anything that ends (or starts) with "blood," Lan Ji's duck blood seems to mesmerize anyone that is.

The premium thin-sliced U.S. marbled beef (NT$380 per plate), though expensive, is worth it; it's unforgettably juicy and flavorful, even after being submerged in the spicy soup. There's also the typical vegetables, meatballs, fish balls and dumpling platters to choose from, with prices ranging from NT$60 to NT$140.