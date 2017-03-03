Adam's Diary: What's on for the week starting Saturday, March 4

THAT'S MY SHHH … invites local musicians to share their influences through a live playlist of covers and remixes.

Expect a trip through the jazz undertones of Leo Wang's last album and throwbacks to his previous life as the lead singer of several local rock bands.

Presales are already sold out, with only 20 tickets available on the door on a first-come, first-served basis.

Date: Sunday, March 5

Doors: 7 p.m.

Entry: NT$600

Address: Legacy Mini @ amba, 5F, No. 77, Wuchung Street Section 1, Taipei City

Taipei venue Legacy and local indie-music streaming site StreetVoice team up again to present The Next Big Thing (大團誕生).

Each month sees StreetVoice pick three up-and-coming Taiwanese bands from a disparate range of genres for a show at Legacy.

This month brings together local thrash-metallers The Roadside Inn, avant-pop troubadours DSPS and Nordic indie-folk group Sweet John.

Date: Thursday, March 9

Doors: 8 p.m.

Entry: NT$250

Address: Legacy Taipei, Huashan 1914 Creative Park, 1 Bade Road Section 1, Taipei City

ART WAR is the story of young creative Egyptians of the Arab Spring who, through the means of graffiti murals, rebellious music, art and enlightenment, try to keep their revolution from going under.

SPACED-OUT will be hosting a Q&A after the showing with the film's director Marco Wilms.

Entry is NT$250 (includes a drink). The film will be shown with English and Chinese subtitles.

Date: Thursday, March 9

Doors: 8 p.m.

Entry: NT$250, plus a free drink

Address: SPACED-OUT, 2F, No. 57, Lane 417, Guangfu South Road., Taipei

Moah's Ark Pet Association invites you to show the love this White Valentine's by giving a shelter dog a new home. Come down to Noah's Ark on the Saturday following White Valentine's day to grab the chance to find a furry companion that you can cherish for life.

The adoption party also features chocolates (for humans only) and a photo booth.

To find out more about the dogs up for adoption and to register for the event, visit Noah's Ark's Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/NAPA.NPO.

Date: Saturday, March 18

Doors: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Entry: Free

Address: Provided upon registration