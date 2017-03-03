Food review: A neighborhood joint with its crust on point

Hidden from view of the tourists besieging the original Din Tai Fung branch near Dongmen MRT, there's a new pizza deli in town dishing up classic Margheritas made with soft and springy slow-rise dough and coated with fresh, slightly tangy tomato sauce.

The place is Gusto Pizza, a corner-street parlor with the ambience of a casual neighborhood shop. No elaborate décor, no fuss. It's a relaxed setting for meetups between a few friends or after a walk in Daan Park, which is only a stone's throw away.

I had high hopes for Gusto. A fellow pizza lover had sung high praise for the pizzeria, which is helmed by its British-Pakistani owner and his Taiwanese wife. What he'd said word for word was Gusto "is the only decent pizza place I've found here." A pretty big compliment.

In fact, a little too big.

But, for a little under NT$170, they do make a killer Margherita.

Even being the carb lover I am, I'm usually more interested in a pizza's toppings than its crust; I'd take thin and crispy over thick and puffy any day. For me, a hearty Neapolitan is perfection — a crispy, thin-but-not-too-thin crust and a moist, soupy center.

Gusto's homemade dough is leavened naturally for 20 hours — a bread-making method that also increases digestibility — and is thicker than your usual thin crust, so I wasn't expecting it to be a highlight. But it was! It is light and fluffy without a touch of greasiness; I couldn't help but finish it all.

The Margherita

Less is definitely more when it comes to the classic Margherita. It has a crust-to-topping ratio close to perfect, though it would benefit from more generous amounts of basil and cheese.

That said, I can't say the same for the other four flavors we ordered. Gusto's three-cheese pizza (NT$239) layers mozzarella, ricotta and Grana Padano, topped with basil. The heaviness is balanced by the daubs of creamy ricotta, but by the third bite the cheese blend starts getting a little bland.

Another combination with tomatoes, mozzarella, minced beef and jalapenos was unremarkable and not on par with expectations that come with the heftier price tag — it's not hard to find a similar pizza with hot, spicy, full flavors in the city for under NT$300.

For the same price, we also got one with olives and salty anchovies (it was nice on a rainy day but didn't blow me away). The chicken sausage pizza, also NT$300, comes with tiny slices of chicken sausage paired with eggs, mozzarella and Grana Padano. The chicken sausage made the biggest impression — it's a high-quality meat, flavorful and succulent — but there was a scandalously small amount of it on the pizza, which wasn't all that big to begin with.

This is the joint's biggest failing, but it's one that can be fixed. I wouldn't mind Gusto raising its prices if it meant a proper amount of toppings.

Though not my favorite pizza place in Taipei (Zoca Pizza near the Xinyi Anhe MRT continues to top my list), Gusto has the best crusts in the city hands down. That might not be a big enough draw for some, but this is where I'll head to when I'm seeking comfort in the warm embrace of a cheesy, freshly baked slice of Margherita.

Key takeaways:

► Unfussy gourmet pizza

► The Margherita should be your go-to

Gusto Pizza

► No. 2-2, Lane 74, Lian Yun St., Zhongzheng District, Taipei 台北中正區蓮雲街74號2-2號

► Wednesday to Monday: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4 p.m.-9 p.m.

► Closed Tuesday

► (02) 2358 7001

► facebook.com/gustopizzatw/