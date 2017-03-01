Taiwan fans exceed Wolverine's expectations

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- At a press conference for X-Men spinoff film "Logan" on Tuesday, actors Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart thanked Taiwanese fans for showing effusive support for them and for the mutant franchise.

"Last night, the premiere with the fans exceeded every expectation I had had … (Taiwan) is a unique country in the atmosphere that you give to the people who visit. Last night it went to another level like I had never experienced before," Jackman said, referring to the tens of thousands of fans who showed up to the movie's premiere.

The Wolverine actor said many fans had dressed up as Professor X and Wolverine for the premiere, joking that there were already people who could replace him and Stewart in the Marvel comic roles.

Jackman first visited Taiwan to promote "X-Men: The Last Stand" in 2006. Before leaving, he had promised to bring along the actor who played the beloved Professor X the next time he was in Taiwan.

Eleven years later, both actors made it to Taiwan on a three-day promotional tour for the third and final Wolverine movie "Logan."

Stewart Sorry for No-Show

Stewart opened a press conference on Tuesday with an apology to Taiwan fans for missing a red carpet event the day before.

"I'm so disappointed not to see everyone last night," Stewart said, adding that he was happy to be with everyone Tuesday morning.

Stewart later said he had been suffering from severe jet lag after his 19-hour flight from New York.

Wolverine and Professor X Puppets

During their brief stop in Taiwan, Jackman and Stewart were given a pair of handmade Taiwanese glove puppets in the likeness of Wolverine and Professor X.

The memorabilia were presented to them by 20th Century Fox Taiwan's Managing Director Sheena Liu (劉文硯).

A visibly pleased Jackman said Taiwanese culture was "so beautiful and fascinating" and, looking at his puppet, said he would "treasure it forever."

"Taiwan will go home with me," Stewart said, adding that "a piece of Taiwan (will be) in my heart and in my eyes every day."

Stewart was also given a traditionally hand-painted poster by master Wen of Tainan's Chuan Mei Theater (全美戲院) — a gift he said would be added to his collection of hand-drawn posters.