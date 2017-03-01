For the love of books

The jewel in the crown of Bologna Children's Book Fair, the "Illustrator's Exhibition" (波隆納世界插畫大展) is showcasing the latest in innovation with the works of 77 artists chosen by a prestigious international jury that met in Bologna to evaluate and discuss the works of 3,191 illustrators from 61 countries.

The "50th anniversary of the Illustrators' Exhibition" includes works by 77 artists from around the world that have contributed to the history of illustration, including seven Taiwanese illustrators. The exhibition, which is part of a long tour that passes through the cultural hubs of different countries, runs at Taipei's Huashan 1914 Creative Park (華山藝文中心) until April 26.

"This exhibition tells us that the work of illustrators have changed, including the their medium of expression and the topics they are illustrating," Elena Pasoli from Bologna Fiere told The China Post on Feb. 23. "In addition to telling fairy tales and describing extraordinary worlds, contemporary illustrators are very interested in how parents talk with children about reality in topics like immigration."

Another highlight in the industry was the "merging of tools," said Pasoli, who pointed to the development of illustrated books with "augmented reality" in which book illustrations are animated when seen through a specific app. The new technology points to new exciting developments in the children book industry amid poor performances in other sectors.

"Although the publishing industry has seen decreasing sales, demand for children's books has increased sharply," she continued. This growing interest in the industry will be further highlighted in two seminars held on March 4 and March 26.

The former, "Illustrators' Dialogue" (插畫相對論) will feature a conversation between Japanese author Taro Miura, Taiwanese illustrator Page Tsou (鄒駿昇) and Candy Yen (嚴淑女), author and director of Taiwan's Society of Children's Writers and Illustrators (插畫家協會台灣分會).

The latter, titled "Participants in the 50th anniversary of the Illustrators' Exhibition" (第50屆波隆納世界插畫大展入圍插畫家分享會), will include illustrators Huang Ya-ling (黃雅玲) and Wu Hsin-chih (吳欣芷), who will share stories from their previous participation in the fair.