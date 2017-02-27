News
X-Men in Taipei
CNA  February 27, 2017, 12:03 am TWN
Patrick Stewart, left, and Hugh Jackman arrive Sunday, Feb. 26 in Taiwan, the only Asian stop on a promotional tour for their film "Logan." A throng of fans turned out to greet the pair at the Taoyuan airport. Jackman, who is taking up the role of Wolverine for the final time in "Logan," waved enthusiastically and said hi to fans in Chinese.
