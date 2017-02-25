|
International Edition
Saturday
February, 25, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Beautiful art or ear torture?
|
AP February 25, 2017, 12:14 am TWN
|
A performer of traditional Chinese Opera performs the classic works "Mu Quei Ying" and "Hong Bi Yuan" during a press event at the Peking Opera Showcase in Taipei on Tuesday, Feb. 21. "Mu Quei Ying," one of famous Chinese operas, and will be performed for three days starting March 3.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Nine armored troop carriers seized by Hong Kong on the way back to Singapore
2
Wistron to produce iPhones in India: report
3
Giants' Yang sits out of Team Taiwan, citing injuries
4
Taiwan Lantern Festival promoting local tours
5
Trump reaffirms 'one China policy' in call with China's Xi Jinping
6
Taiwan reports year's first H7N9 case of human infection
7
Former president Ma Ying-jeou to visit US in February
8
As bird flu threat rises, pass on the eggs Benedict
9
South Korean rep positive about tourism in Taiwan
10
Year of the Monkey gives Taiwan dollar an unusual boost