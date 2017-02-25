News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
App
International Edition

Saturday

February, 25, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Beautiful art or ear torture?
AP  February 25, 2017, 12:14 am TWN
A performer of traditional Chinese Opera performs the classic works "Mu Quei Ying" and "Hong Bi Yuan" during a press event at the Peking Opera Showcase in Taipei on Tuesday, Feb. 21. "Mu Quei Ying," one of famous Chinese operas, and will be performed for three days starting March 3.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search