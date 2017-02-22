Timeless art returns

As February comes to an end, the countdown begins for one of the most renowned art events in Taiwan and Asia: the Taiwan International Festival of Arts (TIFA, 台灣國際藝術節). Themed "Everlasting" (時‧差), this year's festival marks its ninth anniversary along with the 30th anniversary of the National Theater and Concert Hall (國家兩廳院), which just completed a three-month renovation of its theater. From March 3 to May 28, National Theater and Concert Hall will host 25 music, theater and dance programs by renowned national and international performance groups.

Local Performance Groups March On!

First up in March is a lavish theatrical production inspired by Igor Stravinsky's "The Soldier's Tale" (大兵的故事). This remake of a classic brings together a dream ensemble of prestigious Taiwanese musicians and is one of the most anticipated programs in the festival.

Later in March, Chinese opera performing group Ming Hwa Yuan Arts and Cultural Group (明華園戲劇總團) presents a new production of its acclaimed "The Dragon Rises" (龍抬頭), a telling of "Hamlet" with an Oriental twist. Perfect for a family night out, this production builds on elements from the original "The Dragon Rises" to create a new plot that leaves audiences in laughter and tears with its twists and turns. Audiences can look forward to actress Sun Tsui-Feng (孫翠鳳) and the rest of the original cast of "The Dragon Rises."

Other programs by local groups, such as "Our Percussion Music" (島‧樂) by Ju Percussion Group (朱宗慶打擊樂團), "Story of the Daughter of the Sun" (太陽的女兒) by Taiwu Ancient Ballads Troupe and Puljetqi Tribe (泰武古謠傳唱與嘉興部落) and "The Eternal Tides" (潮) by Legend Lin Dance Theatre (無垢舞蹈劇場), will also take the stage in the first month of the festival.