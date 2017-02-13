A day of one's own

Roses are red, violets are blue. 'Tis the day of lovebirds chirping here and there, wouldn't you rather stay home with the flu?

We are at that time of the year again where many attempt to be Shakespeare, writing cheesy poetry that lamely assumes we lack basic knowledge of flower colors. For those coupled up, Valentine's Day is here, but for single folks, the dread is clear. Why does a day that is supposed to be a wonderful opportunity to show appreciation for the beautiful sentiment of love have so many opposing it instead?

To someone like me with an incurable phobia for pink, the occasion is unbearable enough to see saccharine flesh-colored decorations everywhere, let alone when they come with exaggerated, mushy vernacular in the air. Do not get me wrong, it is not the display of affection that proves annoying and nerve-racking, rather the constant reminder of the ways in which showing love has been reduced to excess objects and flamboyant gestures.

Not only has the meaning of Valentine's Day been commodified, sugarcoating it into the giving of flowers, chocolate, pricey stones and other useless fodder, but it has also narrowed the definition of love itself, conditioning all to believe that only certain behavior counts as a demonstration of romantic sentiments. Unlike other holidays, this one has evolved to turn away others, where terms such as "Single Awareness Day" (with the acronym of SAD) have been coined, falsely preaching that only those in a relationship are worthy of celebrating.

In Finland, the holiday highlights friendships rather than romantic relationships. Not trying to burst your pink bubbles of romance, one's own well-being and happiness will always remain your own responsibility whether or not you have someone to adore. At the end of the day, even if you're on your own, Feb. 14 is merely another day to do whatever you wish. Throw away all your plans and avoid red hearts, teddy bears, roses, PDAs and other reminders of the vicious V-day. Get rid of your frown and make it a day where you love yourself for who you are.