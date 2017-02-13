The perfect Valentine's date

It is now officially one day until Valentine's Day. For the lucky ones who are celebrating their first-ever Valentine's together, make certain it is a truly charming and memorable one, at least, for the sake of similar celebrations in years to come. Here are a few tips you might want to keep in mind.

Common Interest

A first Valentine's day is always special, because it is typically the first time you'll be giving it all to express how much you feel for someone since your initial confession of love. But before you jump right to it, it is important to not go over the top. What does this mean?

Oftentimes when reflecting upon the many leisure activities or interests your significant other is into, it's natural to pay more attention to the few requests that you had refused to in the past, like roller coasters that you wouldn't get on because of your fear of heights or the luxury cruise that you wouldn't accompany her on because of your seasickness.

But remember: Valentine's Day is not just about her or any one person in particular, but the both of you. Your partner too would want you to have a great time. That being said, the following are some scenes around Taiwan to consider.

Bonding in the City

Of the many ways that you could bond with your significant other, we highly recommend outlining a mini itinerary within the city centered around an intriguing arts exhibition or two. It's kind of like going on a trip but without the fuss of transportation and airfare.

At the Taiwan Design Museum (台灣設計館), the "Juxtapositions: Red Dot awarded Product Benchmarks from Taiwan and Abroad" (台灣vs.海外-決戰設計舞台) exhibition lets you and your Valentine explore the design prowess of Taiwan with direct side-by-side comparisons to similar pieces abroad.

And if you're looking for something a little trendier, the "Welcome to StayReal Motel" (STAY REAL LIFE #在場証明特展) exhibition at Songshan Cultural and Creative Park Storage No. 5 (松山文創園區五號倉庫) invites you into a world illustrated by seven decorated artists, such as Ashin (阿信) and Lee Hong Ki, that put thought into the music and concepts in this digital age.