Wolverine and Professor X coming to Taiwan
|
CNA February 12, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
|
Hugh Jackman pushes a wheelchair carrying Patrick Stewart in this image released by 20th Century Fox. Jackman yesterday confirmed that he and his co-star would be in Taiwan on Feb. 26 to promote "Logan," their latest film. "Happy Lantern Festival! Looking forward to bringing LOGAN to Taipei this month," he tweeted.
|
