Thursday

February, 9, 2017

Shiatzy Chen shows Spring Summer 2017 collection
The China Post news staff  February 9, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Luxury fashion house Shiatzy Chen (夏姿) is presenting its Spring Summer 2017 campaign with a little help from a friend.

The Taiwanese fashion brand again invited renowned French photographer Bruno Dayan, who previously worked for the brand in develop its Autumn Winter 2016 collection, to be responsible for the campaign promoting the new collection, Cutting Clouds.

The collection was inspired by Shiatzy Chen head designer and founder Wang Chen Tsai-Hsia's (王陳彩霞) recent visit to the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona.

The continual interaction between grandeur and delicateness and the changing lights and the clouds seen through the cathedral's stained glass windows were the creative spark behind the collection.

The dialog between the tangible concrete architecture of the cathedral and the windows' luminous abstraction results in a geometric contour that recalls the Art Deco style of the 1920s.

Featuring talented supermodels Hanna Gaby, Xiaoxing Li and Dane Bell, the latest promotional campaign and film highlight the new collection, which, Shiatzy Chen says, transcends the classic ideals of Oriental beauty by unifying the beauty of both the East and the West.

