Super crowd turns out for comic convention

Hundreds of comic aficionados wait to enter the both of Kadokawa Taiwan Co. (台灣角川) on the first day of 2017 Taipei International Comics & Animation Festival (台北國際動漫節). Organizers hope the festival, which runs until Feb. 6 at Nangang Exhibition Center (台北世貿南港展覽館), will draw around 400,000 visitors this year.

Students Mia, Tanya and Cindy hold products featuring their favorite comic characters from Muse Communication Co. Ltd. (木棉花國際) on the first day of the comic festival. This year's festival is more diverse than in previous years, with close to 60 exhibitors displaying the most popular comics from Taiwan, Japan and South Korea, among others.