Talking up while stocking up

Entertainment legend Chu Ke-liang (豬哥亮), third right, and other cast members in the new comedy film "Hanky Panky" (大釣哥) — which will be released during the Lunar New Year — pose on Taipei's Dihua Street to promote the film. The street is a favorite place for folks to stock up for the holiday. The movie is produced by Hualien Media International, parent company of The China Post.