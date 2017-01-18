National Taichung Theater suspends business bookings

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The National Taichung Theater said it will only use the venue for arts performances until further notice, following an outcry over a recent commercial booking.

Victoria Wang, the theater's executive and artistic director, announced Monday that the venue would not accept bookings for non-arts related purposes until a board meeting decides on rent conditions for commercial groups.

The theater came under fire last week when a distribution company's product launch was broadcast live by its employees.

Prominent figures in the arts world criticized the decision to rent to the company, saying that a national arts hall should not be used for commercial purposes.

For the third time since the incident, Wang made a public apology, claiming that it was the first time the theater had "tried renting the venue for multiple uses."

The board would convene to discuss to who and for what purpose the venue could be rented in the future, Wang said.

She added that the theater would enhance checks on those wishing to rent the venue.

Wang said a canceled product launch for Mercedes-Benz slated for April was not a victim of the latest suspension, but that the car company itself had canceled the booking.

Wang insisted that renting the venue to businesses was legal and that the distribution company had complied with the rental conditions.

She added that renting national arts centers to enterprises "is a business approach practiced in several countries, including Singapore's Esplanade — Theatres on the Bay, Australia's Sydney Opera House, U.K.'s Barbican Centre, U.S.' Lincoln Center, and Japan's Suntory Hall."

"We wanted to learn from the seasoned professionals on how they run the arts business, hoping to bring better performances and promote arts in the city by gaining support from industry," Wang said.

But critics blasted Wang's latest statement, calling it "unbelievable" that businesses could easily book the venue when art groups are required to go through a lengthy and complex procedure.

'Illegal'

Chairman of the National Taiwan Normal University's Graduate Institute of Performing Arts Ho Kang-kuo (何康國) cited the Basic Code Governing Central Administrative Agencies Organizations as evidence that the National Taichung Theater had "clearly violated the law."