Thousands of calligraphy lovers flock to couplet writing event

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- National Dr. Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall (國父紀念館 and the Chinese Calligraphy Association, R.O.C.(中華民國書學會) jointly hosted a ceremony for the year of rooster on Saturday, Jan. 14.

A two-hour activity based on writing new year's couplets (新春揮毫大會) was held at the memorial hall. Thousands of calligraphy-loving participants took part in the ceremony and brought home over 1,000 Spring Festival couplets. This activity has been held for more than 20 years by Ministry of the Interior (內政部) to create a traditional new year's atmosphere.

This year, the auspicious couplets were written by 14 famous calligraphers including Sun Yat Sen Academic and Cultural Foundation President Hsu Shui-teh (許水德), Deputy Minister of the Interior Hua Ching-chun (花敬群), Director general of the Memorial Hall Lin Kou-chung (林國章), Chinese Calligraphy Association R.O.C. Founding Chairman Chang Ben-hang (張炳煌) and other masters. Each wrote one giant calligraphic character.

There are expected to be many other Chinese calligraphy writing events hosted around Taiwan on the first two weekends of the new year. The Taipei Confucian Temple (台北孔廟) and Keelung Calligraphy Association (基隆書道會) will also hold similar events. Both activities invite members of younger generations to participate in writing and sharing couplets. It can be a great way to experience traditional cultural heritage, as pasting the spring festival couplets on doors can bless all those who enter with the couplets' auspicious meanings.