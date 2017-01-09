A Michelin -recommended Hot pot

Taiwan gourmands won't need to travel to Hong Kong to enjoy King's Garden's acclaimed hot pot this month. The popular stew of meat and vegetables — which has been shortlisted by the Michelin guide three years in a row and has also been declared the world's best hot pot by CNN — is available at Regent Taipei's Mihan Honke restaurant from Jan. 11 to 14.

The restaurant's executive chef Hsu will whip up King's Garden highly-acclaimed soup broths — featuring flaming shrimp, century egg and coriander, Sichuan spices and Teochew Satay — and signature ingredients, including tri-color seafood balls and tofu skin.

Each broth is unique. Teochew Satay boasts a classic taste while the slow-cooked century egg and coriander offers a delectable aroma. The spicy Sichuan includes several Chinese herbs and spices, creating a spicy yet nourishing taste. The flaming shrimp base is flambeed and sautéed in brandy before being added to the both.

To complement the various soups, Hsu recommends the tofu skin. The skin, which only requires three seconds to cook and absorb the soup's flavors, is aptly nicknamed the finger-sized three-second tofu skin. Also recommended are the tri-color seafood balls, which are plump and firm to the bite. Last but not least, Hsu suggests trying King's Garden's delicious hand-cut U.S. short ribs, which have an evenly distributed mix of fat and lean meat.

These unique soup bases and ingredients make for the most desirable hot pot this winter season. Each broth is priced starting at NT$400 while hot pot ingredients start at NT$250 per ingredient. Prices above are subject to a 10% service charge. ■

► Mihan Honke:

(02) 2525-1305

B3, No.3, Ln.39, Sec.2, Zhongshan N. Rd.,

Taipei City

www.regenthotels.com/regent-taipei