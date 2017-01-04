Developing an appreciation for culture

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- If you have had a chance to walk into the newly-completed "Path to The Future Library" (幸福森林圖書館) at Taipei Municipal XingAn Elementary School (臺北市立幸安國民小學), Daan District (大安區), you probably couldn't help but notice the smiles on the students' faces as they picked out their treasured stories in this nature-adorned, bright and mythically-themed setting.

This sight may make you ponder and think of the last time you've made time to sit down and read stories with kids. This simple act can set groundwork to their learning and development as they grow up.

"Centered around the concept of 'a Sea of Trees, a Sea of Books' (樹海, 書海), we want to provide our students with an environment where they can roam freely in their own reading fantasia," said Chen Shun-he (陳順和), the principal of XingAn Elementary School, after the opening of their new school library.

"For students, reading is not only to acquire knowledge, but also to develop an appreciation for culture and learning," Chen told The China Post.

Upon entering the library, there is an arrangement of artificial cocoa palms, stretching to the library's high ceiling from its East-facing wall, red maples in the west and banyan trees in between, each representing the different climate zones on our planet.

"Thanks to changeable themes that display something new every time, the library acts to attract and inspire students to explore the varying wonders its books and the world is able to offer," Chen said.

In today's digital era, where virtually everything is accessible through the Internet, believe it or not, old-fashioned book reading has become even more important, and especially so for kids in their early stages of learning.

"When students are reading a book, they're not just reading the text, but also the graphics and designs it contains, and at the same time training themselves to be focused, to observe and to pay attention to details. These cannot be fulfilled by digital reading," explained the principal.

With all the benefits of reading mentioned, on this fourth day of 2017, why not include "reading with kids" as one of the goals to be added onto your list of New Year's resolutions? ■