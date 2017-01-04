Get back to basics and read!

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Reading on electronic devices may be convenient, but nothing can replicate the feeling of curling up with a book. To bring back the delight of reading books, EP-BOOKS (益品書屋) revolutionized the concept of traditional bookstores, opening doors in July 2015. The China Post had the pleasure of visiting the bookstore and chatting with chairman Steve Day (戴勝益). Here is an edited version of the conversation:

The China Post: With a background managing restaurant chains, how did you make the change from leading the Wowprime Group (王品集團) to opening a bookstore?

Steve Day: The motivation behind this bookstore was to bring back the simple pleasure of reading and to create a stress-free reading environment. It was also the chance for me to do something with what I love the most. I was always a bookworm and I majored in Chinese Literature in university. Opening a bookstore where everyone could enjoy reading has been my dream since then. Even when I was working at Wowprime, I did not forget that this was what I wanted to do ultimately in life.

The China Post: EP-BOOKS is unlike any other bookstore in Taiwan, can you share with us where the idea for it emerged from?

Steve Day: During my days with Wowprime, I went trekking at Mount Everest Base Camp two times on staff trips. On those occasions, it was interesting to see the differences between Asians, who were usually chatting in groups during break time, and Westerners, who often enjoyed the mountain view with a book in hand. This reminded me how crucial reading is for self-nourishment and to become a person of culture.

I want to provide a place for people to relax and read. Bookstores and libraries in Taiwan tend to make people feel stiff and self-conscious. It is awkward to read at bookstores. When you read there for three to four hours a day, there is that thought of store clerks looming in the background and staring you down for not buying anything. This takes away the fun of reading. You would not have this problem in libraries, but it wouldn't be possible to get a coffee or tea to go along with your book. The idea of EP-BOOKS stemmed from finding a way to solve both problems.

The China Post: Can you share with us how EP-BOOKS is managed and some of the challenges that you have encountered so far? How are customers reacting to this new bookstore concept?