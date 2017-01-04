Pop icon A-mei takes Utopia 2.0 to Kaohsiung

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Pop icon A-mei (張惠妹) will perform a run of shows in Kaohsiung to mark the 20th anniversary of her entry to show biz, her agency announced yesterday.

The dates will be part of her current tour, Utopia 2.0 Celebration, the first show of which was held in Shanghai on Dec. 16 after a rebranding from "Utopia" in honor of the two-decade milestone.

According to the agency, A-mei's Taiwan spell will start Aug. 12 at Kaohsiung's K-ARENA and include six shows over the span of three weekends at the same location.

The singer has reportedly opted to hold her concert in Kaohsiung instead of Taipei after a dispute over one of her previous performances at Taipei Arena led her being banned from stadium.

The performance resulted in mass complaints from nearby residents over noise and bass vibrations.

Some NT$50 million was invested to enhance the visual impact of her concerts during this tour. Organizers said, however, that they would keep ticket prices low "for the sake of her fans."

Her Kaohsiung shows will be held Aug. 12, 13, 19, 20, 26 and 27.