Cloud Gate founder in 'fair condition' after car accident
The China Post news staff
January 1, 2017, 12:09 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Lin Hwai-min, one of Taiwan's most important choreographers, sustained a bone fracture in a leg during a car accident last week, according to the Central News Agency.
Cloud Gate Dance Theater confirmed that the 69-year-old founder was involved in a car accident and said he was in fair condition.
The revelation of the accident came after Lin failed to show up Thursday at a ceremony marking the donation of his old family home to the Chiayi County Government, which has designated the house a historical site.
Writer Yang Chao cited Lin as saying he should be able to continue his work on a new dance after the Lunar New Year.
