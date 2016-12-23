|
International Edition
Friday
December, 23, 2016
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Taichung official promotes arts in verse
The China Post news staff
December 23, 2016, 12:02 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taichung City Government Cultural Affairs Bureau Director Wang Chih-cheng (王志誠), also known as poet Loo Han-siu (路寒袖), has offered his poetry and portraits for free to promote arts in the city.
His poems and portraits will be printed on the packaging of coffee drinks and other beverages, bureau officials said, in an attempt to incorporate more literature into people's daily lives.
The bureau has been striving to work with leaders in various fields to promote literature and to bring awareness of culture and the creative industry, officials said.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
TransAsia Airways to close down
2
Mass rally demands marriage equality
3
7 long holidays for private sector in 2017
4
7 holidays to be eliminated next year
5
Electronic luggage tags slash EVA Air flight check-in time
6
Taiwanese AI developer Appier raises NT$620 mil.
7
Takeover could go through before Jan. 11
8
Trump-Tsai call risks Beijing's ire
9
Far Eastern Air closing in on TransAsia takeover
10
Trump upends US foreign policy with Taiwan call