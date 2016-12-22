Universal appeal?

New K-pop boy group UNIVERSE makes their debut in Taiwan, Wednesday, Dec. 21. Media Asia, the production company in charge of UNIVERSE's Asia region endeavors, presented the group with three essential items — an EasyCard, a Mandarin-Korean dictionary, and a map of Taiwan — to get them settled for their three-month long stay in the country. In preparation to conquer the Taiwanese market, UNIVERSE has released a Mandarin song titled "UNI-verse Your Name is My Only Poem" (UNI-verse 你的名字是我唯一的詩). The five-member group, who arrived in Taiwan about a week ago, say they have enjoyed Taiwanese people's generous hospitality and the country's night markets.