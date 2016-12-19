Round off 2016 with season's delights Tweet With Christmas around the corner, New Year's Eve is not far behind. For those who have not made up their mind on how to spend the holidays, here is a quick guide to last-minute shopping and plans for meals and gatherings. Beyond Plaza Christmas is in the air: Are you behind on your holiday shopping? Beyond Plaza's (比漾廣場) Christmas market is here to save the day. Make a purchase over NT$10,000 and receive a Chef (掌廚) thermos; buy over NT$25,000 and get a Tatung (大同) multi-functional cooker. Aside from shopping, the Christmas market also offers a festive atmosphere, featuring music performances from elementary schools, games and activities on Dec. 23 and 24. ► www.beyondplaza.com.tw TGI Fridays Start the celebrations and get into the holiday spirit with TGI Friday's Christmas and New Year's seven-course party package, which features the restaurant's signature dishes: a half rack of double glazed baby back ribs with chicken fingers, boneless short ribs with fish and chips, double glazed roasted chicken with fried shrimp and more. Reserve a table now at its Taipei Xinyi and Miramar locations for a casual and fun night out with loved ones between Dec. 13, 2016 and Jan. 9, 2017. ► www.tgifridays.com.tw Eslite Hotel This season, jazz up your holidays with a grand feast at Eslite Hotel's (誠品行旅) steakhouse "In Between" (之間餐廳) and to iconic Jamaican jazz singer Grace Jones' speak-singing voice. On Christmas weekend from Dec. 23 to 25, and again on Dec. 31, guests will be able to enjoy a main dish of either burrata cheese with chestnut purée or Hamaji carpaccio, plus other treats like Penghu (澎湖) squid, Matsusaka pork, Yilan (宜蘭) duck breast, Wagyu beef cheek and many more. Prices start from NT$2,280 for one person and NT$5,580 and up for two. ► https://goo.gl/2Xw6no amba Taipei Ximending With the holidays just around the corner, free yourself from the fuss of preparing a festive feast for family and friends and hit up amba Taipei Ximending (amba台北西門町意舍酒店) instead. For Christmas Eve dinner this year, the hotel will present guests with Christmas turkey, roast beef, smoked salmon, salads, an assortment of desserts and more with unlimited mulled wine made on the spot. It's NT$980 each per adult and NT$590 for every child aged 6 to 12. An additional 10 percent service fee will be charged for each person. ► www.amba-hotels.com/tc/ximending | 2 | Next Page >> Tweet PREVIOUS ARTICLE Government eyes technology to deal with labor shortage in care sector NEXT ARTICLE Dreaming of Christmas