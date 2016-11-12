Taiwanese songwriter freed after confined a week in China: reports

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwanese songwriter Yuan We-ren (袁惟仁) was freed after being confined against his will for one week in mainland China, local media reported Friday.

Yuan returned to Taiwan Thursday night, according to Chinese-language United Daily News (UDN) reported Friday.

UDN said it had received a tip that Yuan, 48, was being confined over a "money dispute" related to his performances in mainland China.

He was freed with the help of Alex Tsai (蔡正元), director of the Kuomintang's central policy committee.

Both Yuan and Tsai reportedly confirmed the incident, but both declined to elaborate further.

?§I need some time to deal with this matter, and I will provide more details to media after the case is settled, Yuan was cited as saying in the UDN report.

Tsai also told the reporter that as the incident had yet to be settled, "I should respect the person involved and not reveal more."

The 48-year-old producer and songwriter is behind the tunes of many famous entertainers in Taiwan, Hong Kong and mainland China including S.H.E., Faye Wong (王菲) and Na Ying (那英). He is also known as a judge for singing competitions in Taiwan and mainland China.