Museum to introduce camera-friendly policy

TAIPEI--Visitors enjoyed taking photos inside the National Palace Museum Thursday, the first day the museum has allowed visitors to take pictures under certain conditions.

Starting Thursday, the museum implemented a new policy on a trial basis until Dec. 1, during which select artifacts, including bronzes, porcelains and jades, are open to photography.

But visitors are prohibited from taking group photos and they will not be allowed to use flashlights, lighting equipment, tripods or selfie sticks under any circumstances. "The museum will see if the policy leads to any inconveniences for the public and then decide after Dec. 1 whether to extend it further," Ho Chuan-hsing, vice director of the National Palace Museum, said.

A Japanese tourist, identified by the surname Nishikawa, also used his smart phone to take pictures, saying that "it's good to be able to take photos" as this will allow him to bring back the fond memories of Taiwan back to his country.

In the museum's southern branch in Chiayi, the famous artifact, the Jadeite Cabbage, is currently on display there.

One visitor from Taitung County said he felt "very lucky" to be

able to photograph the precious item "at such a close distance."