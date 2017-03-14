National team needs fundamental change, not lip service, following loss at World Baseball Classic

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- How many times have fans in Taiwan witnessed another heartbreaking defeat for the Taiwanese national baseball team in international competition like we did last Thursday.

It was an all too familiar feeling for all that Team Chinese Taipei concluded its tour in the World Baseball Classic (WBC) when it lost to the hosts South Korea 11-8 in the extra innings after putting up a good — but not good enough — effort.

The team had shown resilience by fighting back to draw even despite trailing by as many as six runs after the second innings. However, it was still unable to score off of major league player Oh Seung-hwan, who came to the mound at the bottom of the ninth, before Taiwan's closer gave up three runs at the top of the tenth to end its WBC journey in the first round.

The loss was the third consecutive for the national squad in the tournament, leading to the team's rock-bottom finish in Pool A. This meant not only that the team would not advance to the next round, but also that the team will have to go through the qualifiers to compete at the next edition of the WBC.

The zero-win ending came as a disappointment to fans, however, it was not a surprise to many.

After all, the squad in Seoul was far from Taiwan's best, with some of the nation's biggest talents absent, including 36-year-old former New York Yankees ace Chien-Ming Wang (王建民) and Wei-Yin Chen (陳偉殷) — the only current Taiwanese player in MLB. On the other hand, many players with major league experience were featured in the other three teams in Taiwan's pool, namely, Israel, the Netherlands and South Korea.

So why are so many fans in Taiwan still angry about the outcome?

Not the Best Team due to Infighting

It seems that their anger is not rooted in the fact that the players were not giving their all, but because local baseball authorities had failed to back their effort by providing a stronger national team to compete in the tournament in the first place.

The core of the squad was made up of players from the local Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL, 中華職棒). Even then, the roster contained no players from four-time CPBL champion Lamigo Monkeys, after the side announced it was withdrawing its support following a dispute with the Sports Administration.

The boycott, in fact, had a lot to do with the long time feud between the CPBL and the Chinese Taipei Baseball Association (CTBA, 中華棒協).

The root of the dispute centers on the selection of a team manager for Taiwan's national team prior to the WBC. The CTBA backed the Sports Administration's nomination of Uni-President 7-11 Lions manager Kuo Tai-yuan (郭泰源), while the CPBL was in favor of the EDA Rhinos' Yeh Chun-chang (葉君璋).

Ultimately, the Sports Administration went with Kuo. But according to league commissioner John Wu (吳志揚), the administration did not even consult with Kuo and other possible candidates before making its final pick, showing little respect for the league, Kuo and the Lions during the selection process.