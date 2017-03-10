Could Taiwan be up next in THAAD trouble?

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The deployment of the U.S.' Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system in South Korea has spiked the already high tensions on the Korean Peninsula and in the region, angering not only North Korea but also China, which sees the missiles and advanced radar as a security threat.

North Korea test-launched four ballistic missiles into the ocean near Japan shortly after U.S. missile launchers and other equipment required to set up the system arrived in South Korea earlier this month.

China also responded quickly, saying it would take "necessary measures" to protect itself, and warning that the U.S. and South Korea should be prepared for the consequences.

Chinese state media People's Daily wrote that the cutting of diplomatic ties with South Korea should be considered if THAAD were deployed.

Economic Retaliation

China, which is South Korea's largest single trading partner, has launched a series of retaliatory economic measures, including shutting down four branches of Lotte Mart, a South Korean discount retailer.

According to media reports, starting this month, Chinese citizens wishing to travel to South Korea will not be able to book trips through travel agencies. The reported decision is likely to have a significant effect on a country that has greatly benefited from a rising numbers of Chinese tourists, who account for half of all foreign visitors annually.

The measure will be familiar to Taiwan, which has seen a drop in mainland tourists since Tsai Ing-wen of the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) became president last May.

The cooling relations are due mainly to China's insistence that the so-called "1992 Consensus" be the sole political foundation for the continuation of cross-strait exchanges — a precondition the Tsai administration has been unwilling to accept.

As a retaliatory measure, there had been a steady decline in the number of Chinese tourists visiting Taiwan, presumably on the orders of Beijing, to the extent that many local travel agencies and businesses who used to depend on Chinese visitors have taken to the streets asking for the government's help.

As THAAD is deployed in South Korea and amid speculation that Japan may become the second northeast Asian state to deploy the system, many have expressed concern that Taiwan, a close economic and defense partner of the U.S. despite a lack of official diplomatic ties, could be next.

Hong Kong-based magazine Asia Week (亞洲週刊) last month published excerpts of an article written by a former Taiwanese naval commander, Lu Li-shih (呂禮詩), who said the military suspected that the U.S. could be selling THAAD to Taiwan soon.

The move, Lu said, would enable the U.S. to counter ballistic missiles positioned in southern China aimed at Guam.

Several opposition lawmakers have expressed resistance to the idea, warning that Taiwan may have to pay a high price if it decided to house the system.