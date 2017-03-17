Science Ministry to spend NT$5 billion on AI development

TAIPEI -- The Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) has been planning to invest NT$5 billion (US$163 million) in artificial intelligence (AI) development to help the local industrial sector compete in the booming industry.

Minister of Science and Technology Chen Liang-gee (陳良基) said that his ministry is seeking support from the Cabinet to secure a NT$5 billion budget for AI development, adding that the ministry aims to set up three to four cutting-edge high-speed AI computing bases.

Chen said that over the next 10-20 years, AI is expected to become a basic requirement for a country to develop high-end technology, so that Taiwan will have to strengthen its capability in this area to pave the way for upgrading its technology development.

He said that the planned research centers are aimed at luring international talent by providing attractive compensation to help Taiwan develop interdisciplinary technology in AI, applying a wide range of aspects such as voice technology, neurology, and humanities.

Commenting on the locations of the planned AI research centers, Chen said that the MOST already operates high-speed computing centers in the Hsinchu Science Park in northern Taiwan, the Central Taiwan Science Park and the Southern Taiwan Science Park, so that he sees no difficulty in expanding these existing hubs into AI research bases.

A move to develop AI does not mean replacing existing industries, Chen said, but the AI efforts are expected to encourage the local industrial and academic sectors to collaborate so that industries will have boosted capabilities in innovation, which will eventually sharpen Taiwan's global competitiveness.

Chen said that the MOST intends to seek partnerships with international high-tech companies to run the AI research hubs, and through cooperation with these firms, Taiwan is expected to become part of the global AI supply

chain.

As long as the ministry can raise the NT$5 billion targeted for AI development, the research hubs will soon become operational.

He said that the ministry has made great efforts to build up an ecosystem for high-tech development and cultivate a pool of talent by providing a good research environment.