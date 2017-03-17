Are you the next CK?

Feng "CK" Chun-kai (馮俊凱), left, the only Taiwanese cyclist in the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) World Team, poses for a photo with Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team's Valerio Agnoli at a press event on Thursday, March 16. The pair promoted Merida's latest project, "Looking for the Next CK," which is recruiting talented cyclists from Taiwan to join the UCI World Team.