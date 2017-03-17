Post office to give locally made products a leg up

By Kuan-lin Liu -- The General Chamber of Commerce of the Republic of China signed a memorandum of cooperation with Chunghwa Post on Thursday in its efforts to promote small businesses both domestically and abroad.

During the ceremonial signing event, Chamber Chairman Lai Cheng-I (賴正鎰) pointed to the unique shopping platform for goods and the information that Chunghwa Post possesses as things that could help small businesses in Taiwan get their products online and out to the rest of the world.

The General Chamber of Commerce has had a history of working with small businesses in Taiwan to provide them with marketing, brand expansion and management knowledge, chamber officials said.

Last July, the chamber founded a Brand Accelerator Center that serves as an incubator for small businesses in Taiwan lacking the resources and experience to grow their brands.

The inclusion of Chunghwa Post in this process can expand the online and physical reach of these Taiwanese products, Lai explained.

While in the past, the chamber has provided these small businesses with consultations on how to internationalize and digitalize, Chunghwa Post provides an online shopping platform "Postmall" through which more customers, both domestic

and abroad, can access Brand in Taiwan products.

Together, Lai mentioned, the two organizations would "build the 'Brand in Taiwan,'" an umbrella label for Taiwanese products that have been carefully selected by the chamber for further cultivation and promotion.

Chunghwa Post Chairman Philip W. Ong (翁文祺) further mentioned at the event plans to collaborate with mainland China's postal service, China Post Group Corporation, to promote Taiwanese products on its online platform for the consumption of the mainland Chinese population.

Chunghwa Post has worked closely with local, small-scale farmers to help them deliver their agricultural goods to markets that would otherwise not be available to them, Ong said.

This cooperation between the two Taiwanese organizations will open up more platforms to showcase Taiwanese products, making them available in previously untapped markets.

Taiwan Trade in Tianjin

Following the memorandum of cooperation signing ceremony, the General Chamber of Commerce of the Republic of China shifted gear to the next item on its agenda of promoting Taiwan's products globally: its upcoming trade show in Tianjin, mainland China.

News of the collaboration between the Tianjin City government and the General Chamber of Commerce broke earlier in February. The event Thursday was the official launch of preparations for the trade show, allowing businesses who want to rent a booth or have a hall at the trade show to contact the chamber.

According to Lai, the trade show is set to have four exhibition areas with eight major pavilions, each with one of the following themes: "Build in Taiwan," Taiwanese cities/districts, technological services, Taiwanese cuisine, Taiwanese traditional souvenirs, cosmeceuticals, children's toys and cultural goods.

The chamber is looking to recruit 800 businesses and feature 2000 booths at the three-day show that runs from July 6 to July 9.