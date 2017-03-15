FOODEXJapan yields up to NT$2 bil. in deals for Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Local companies reportedly negotiated up to NT$2 billion in business opportunities during the 42nd International Food and Beverage Exhibition (FOODEXJapan).

FOODEXJapan was held from March 7 to March 10 at the Makuhari Messe Stadium located in Chiba City, Japan.

Taiwan reportedly sent a delegation of around 300 people representing 129 local businesses to promote and sell local fruits and processed foods.

The delegation was led by Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) Chairman James Huang (黃志芳).

TAITRA said that during the four-day event, local companies negotiated with 4,673 foreign businesspeople interested in Taiwanese food products

and inked deals with an

estimated total value of US$62 million.