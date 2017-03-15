The latest trends in fitness and sports are all at TaiSPO

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Taiwan External Trade Development Council hosted a press conference with live demonstrations of what to look forward to at the upcoming 2017 Taipei International Sporting Goods Show (TaiSPO) on Tuesday.

The sporting goods show, which according to council President Walter Yeh (葉明水) is the longest-running show in the country in its 44th year, will feature a variety of sporting and fitness equipment designed with smart technology to address the ever-evolving needs of 21st century life.

In particular, some companies are targeting the growing older generations of Taiwanese society with physical therapy-inspired fitness equipment.

The show will feature 323 companies at 1,800 booths and will run from March 22-25 in conjunction with the 2017 Taipei Cycle Show.

Council officials stated that the show will feature workout equipment, extreme sports gear, and apparel for all types of ball and recreational sports, bringing together leading domestic and overseas brands of the industry.

European home and professional fitness equipment brand Tunturi will be participating in the show for the first time in the show's history.

During Tuesday's press gathering, officials unveiled the 11 winning products in the awards for innovation, including a PU skin, soundless exercise foam ball and a slide that can be fixed onto an indoor flight of stairs.

Winning this innovation award not only helps to promote a company's image but also to boost its sales, Taipei Sporting Goods Association President Lin Guang-yu (林光裕) said.

Lin added that the current trends in sporting goods could be extrapolated from the 11 winning products: high functionality, ease of storage, and household application.