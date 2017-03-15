Firms vulnerable to domestic hackers: expert

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- With cybercrime on the rise, security experts said Tuesday while most Taiwanese companies rely on geo-blocking measures — a technique that denies all traffic coming from parts of the globe — to defend themselves from cyberattacks, firms remain vulnerable to domestically launched attacks.

A determined attacker can also find ways to spoof IP addresses to circumvent geo-blocking protocols.

"The top two denial of service attackers for Taiwan right now are local network sources, meaning such attacks can't be stopped through geo-blocking since attacks are coming from within," Cloud-based security solutions provider Akamai Technologies' director of security product management in the Asia Pacific Amol Mathur, pointing to a recent spate of attacks targeting local securities firms last month.

"You have to be cognizant as an organization that attacks originate domestically as much as from the outside. Geo-blocking is not enough."

Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks flood websites to cripple their daily operations, using immense amounts of bandwidth to overwhelm networks and render them unusable.

They are one of the most common cyber assaults seen today. The motivation can vary from criminal intent to mere bragging rights.

High-tech Sector Hit the Hardest

Drawing from statistics retrieved from Akamai's internal database, the industry under the most attacks over the past month has been the high technology sector, accounting for nearly 62 percent of IP attacks — traced back to 21,023 unique IPs.

It is followed by the manufacturing sector at 17.6 percent, financial services at 7 percent and hospitality and travel at 6.8 percent.

Mathur said Akamai has hundreds of threat intelligence analysts and engineers working round-the-clock to monitor Internet traffic for attack behavior.

Every 15 minutes, the firm updates a worldwide database of compromised IP addresses, blacklisting certain ones and grading each with a criminal score so analysts can instantly react and thwart incoming attacks, added Mathur.

According to the firm's latest security report for the fourth quarter of 2016, attacks greater than 100 Gbps increased 140 percent year-over-year from the same period in 2015.

"The average mitigation capacity for companies ranges from 30 to 100 Gbps, while the most often seen attacks are around 100 or 200 Gbps," said Mathur. "(Akamai) has 3,500 Gbps. And we continue to invest in improving our capacity. In another ten months, it would be much higher."

No. 2 in Asia for Cyberattacks

According to local media, cyber security specialist FireEye's senior executives said 27 percent of its Taiwan clients have reported coming under cyberattacks, higher than all its other Asian markets apart from Korea.

FireEye also identified the sectors most prone to cyber assaults: the telecommunications industry, electronics and information technology companies and education organizations.

"Taiwan continues to be one of the easiest targets to strike because of its regional politics and high-tech economy," FireEye's VP of Customer Education Patrick Walsh said at an event on Tuesday.