Taiwan ranks in the top 20 for global internet connection speed

By Kuan-lin Liu -- Taiwan has the 19th fastest average internet connection in the world, according to a recently published report on global average internet connection speed.

Akamai Technologies, a U.S. content delivery network, released its quarterly "State of the Internet Report" for the fourth quarter of 2016 on March 8, which saw South Korea once again topping the rankings with 26.1 megabyte per second (Mbps).

Taiwan's fourth-quarter average web speed of 15.6 Mbps put it at fifth place among all Asia-Pacific countries, bested only by South Korea in first place, Hong Kong in second (21.9 Mbps), Singapore in third (20.2 Mbps), and Japan in fourth (19.6 Mbps).

While Taiwan's average internet connection speed saw a 5.1 percent quarter-on-quarter and a 21 percent year-on-year increase, Taiwan's 19th place ranking was a slight decline from its ranking of 18th in the world in the third quarter.

Across the world, the report found that the global average internet connection speed increased 12 percent to 7.0 Mbps in the fourth quarter, a 26 percent growth from the same period in the previous year.

David Belson, editor of the State of the Internet Report, has been cited as saying that "internet connection speeds continued to show positive long-term trends around the world, with particularly strong year-on-year increases across all broadband adoption metrics."

Broadband and Mobile Connection Specs

The report specifically broke down the adoption rates for 4, 10, 15, and 25 Mbps broadband, all of which increased globally from the same period in the previous year by rates of 15 percent, 31 percent, 37 percent and 45 percent, respectively.

Data for Taiwan told a tale of increases as well. In the fourth quarter, 93 percent of internet speeds in Taiwan were 4Mbps or faster, 59 percent exceeded 10 Mbps and 33 percent exceeded 15 Mbps, marking year-on-year increases of 3.5 percent, 32 percent and 36 percent, respectively.

In terms of average connection speeds for mobile connections, Taiwan ranked 5th among Asia-Pacific countries and territories with an average speed of 12.0 Mbps for the quarter.

Belson commented on the worldwide higher adoption trend during interviews with international press, saying that they were "encouraging as businesses create and deliver even richer experiences for bigger audiences across the internet, but accentuate the need for organizations to optimize those experiences for the myriad connected devices their customers are using."