Under pressure
CNA  March 13, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
A manager at the embattled Far East Oil Mills Co. (遠東油脂公司) pushes a cart of his company's recalled products in Taipei, Sunday, March 12, during a government inspection. A national recall is underway for 19 of Far East's products, including margarine and shortening, which health inspectors say were processed with anhydrous milk fat and margarine that had passed their expiration date.
