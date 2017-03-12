Securities firm Taishin agrees in principle to acquire rival Ta Chong

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan-based Taishin Financial Holdings's (台新金) securities arm agreed a deal in principle Friday to acquire Ta Chong Securities (TCSC, 大眾證券) for NT$4.23 billion.

Taishin's board of directors agreed with TCSC's board to acquire all of TCSC's issued common shares for NT$11.2 each — an 8.7 percent premium on TCSC's Friday closing price of NT$10.3.

Shareholders from both firms, along with regulators, still need to greenlight the deal before the acquisition can proceed.

Should it go through, it would boost Taishin's market share in securities from No. 32 to No. 24, according to local media.

All TCSC employees would be ensured continued employment at the company for at least two years after the acquisition, Taishin said in a statement.

The two companies are scheduled to put pen to paper on the deal next Monday, Taishin's chief financial officer, Welch Lin (林維俊), said during a press conference at the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Lin said the assets of TCSC would be absorbed by Taishin Securities (台新證券).

Taishin's board hopes to complete the purchase by July 31, at which point all of TCSC's shares would be transferred and assets exchanged, Lin added.

Taishin said the domestic securities market's overall performance in recent years had posed significant difficulties to brokerages.

It added that the lack of trading volume forced brokerages to expand their market shares to achieve economies of scale.

The firm said that though Taishin Securities' market share had grown significantly, it still had a long way to go for it to join the industry giants.

The acquisition would provide the company with a big boost in that direction, it added.