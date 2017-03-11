Tissues getting dearer: Yuen Foong Yu to raise ex-factory prices of household paper products

Papermaker Yuen Foong Yu (YFY, 永豐餘) said Friday it would raise its household product prices this month because of rising material costs.

Cheng Loong Corp., one of its major domestic rivals, said it would not follow suit.

YFY said it would raise ex-factory prices by 5 to 8 percent for household paper products in mid-March, with the increases covering its popular tissue and toilet paper brands such as Mayflower and Tender.

But YFY said its retailers would determine the prices of the products on their own store shelves.

According to YFY, the household paper product market in Taiwan generates annual revenue of about NT$9.5 billion. YFY said its consumer product business, to which the household paper products belongs, recorded NT$5.62 billion in revenue in 2016, up about 5 percent from 2015.

YFY said production costs — including those from pulp, transportation and energy use — for its household products had been rising. Pulp costs has been rising monthly since September 2016, with costs of long-fiber pulp having hiked 15 percent and costs of short-fiber pulp having soared 23 to 25 percent. Energy cost increased 11 percent from June 2016 to February 2017, YFY said.

YFY said it had already hiked prices for industrial paper products, but the extent of increases varied from customer to customer.

Cheng Loong Not to Raise Prices

Another domestic major papermaker, Cheng Loong (正隆), said although the pulp prices were rising, its pricing strategy would still rely on actual market conditions.

Cheng Loong said currently it had no plans to hike the prices for its household paper products, which are available on the market under the Andante brand.

The company said household paper products were "price-sensitive," in that consumers tended to pick lower-priced ones when buying them.

While deciding against raising prices, the company said it would speak to its distributors and retailers about limiting the extent of their promotional sales.

Cheng Loong recently reported a 24.48 percent year-on-year surge in February revenue to NT$3.26 billion. The company said it had seen drastic increases in revenues for the first two months of the year due to a surge in export orders.