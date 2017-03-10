Swiss presence at Taipei show reflects growth of Swiss-Taiwan collaborations

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Secretary-General of the Swiss Mechanical and Electrical Engineering Industries Christoph Blattler praised Swiss-Taiwan collaboration in the field of machine tools during an exclusive sit-down with The China Post on Thursday.

Blattler, who is in Taiwan for the 26th Taipei International Machine Tools Show, said that high specifications was why "our people like to work with suppliers and partners in Taiwan."

Specifically, the Swiss are known "to deliver specify solutions in good time and good quality," which, according to Blattler, is something that they share with the

Taiwanese.

Earlier in the day, Swiss-based high-tech company Tschudin AG and Taiwan's Union Mechatronic announced a collaboration for both the promotion of Tschudin's machines in Taiwan and the potential manufacturing of Tschudin parts and applications by Union MT, Blattler reported.

Schaublin Machines SA is another Swiss company that has entered into strategic partnerships with Taiwanese peers in the industry. Both Swiss companies were present at the Swiss Pavilion at this year's machine tools show.

In fact, this year's Swiss pavilion is the largest in the history of the Switzerland's participation in the machine tools show, featuring 109 booths, more than 50 brands and 17 companies showcasing their machines on the ground.

The Industry 4.0 Megatrend

Blattler commented on the megatrends at both this year's show and in the machine tools industry generally, pointing to the internet of things and Industry 4.0 or "smart machines."

This megatrend "will shape any future products coming into the machine tool market," Blattler said.

The secretary-general foresaw smartphones playing an increasingly important role in the professional, industrial machinery field, one example of which was in the area of predictive and intelligent maintenance.

"The ability for system solutions to send messages to a mobile phone with a notification to change a part or order a part now cuts down on costs and material waste," he explained.

One key player to watch for, he said, was Georg Fischer, which has traditionally had a good response from the market in Taiwan. The company makes up 60 million Swiss francs (NT$1.8 billion) of the machine tool exports to Taiwan.

On the company, Blattler said that Georg Fischer was active in coming up with solution designs for market adapted machine tools.

Most recently, the company has been delivering whole systems of machine tools to consumers, thereby providing both the hardware and the software that link up system solutions.

In layman's terms, this cuts out the need for a software engineer to come along after the installment of the machines to programmatically integrate the machines systems with one another.