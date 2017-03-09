Optical lens industry bounces back following seasonal dip

Market leading consumer lens maker Genius Electronic Optical (GSEO) reported a 42.92 percent month-on-month decrease and 9.33 percent year-on-year increase in February revenues on Wednesday.

The company's management revealed that the company grossed NT$352 million in revenues this past month, which paled in comparison to its January numbers of NT$617 million and competitor Largan Precision's figures of NT$3.453 billion.

Officials attributed to the drop in revenues to the weak demand from customers during a seasonally low-performing quarter.

Nonetheless, GSEO is expected to rebound performance-wise with the increasing number of orders and workdays starting this month of March.

Overall, GSEO has made NT$969 million in the first two months of this year, which is a 40.87 percent growth compared to the NT$688 million from the same period last year.

In comparison, Largan Precision, which announced its February earnings on Sunday, grossed NT$3.453 billion in revenues, a month-on-month 8 percent decrease from January and a year-on-year 70 percent increase.

Officials commenting on Largan Precision's performance attributed the drop in revenues to the fewer number of workdays in February, with some suggesting that this could allude to an unresolved production capacity issue.

The company made a total of NT$7.224 in the first two months of the year, a 38 percent increase from the same period last year.

Largan Precision has stated that its March performance should not be lower than its February's performance, which had led experts to speculate that this first quarter could end up being the most high-performing, seasonally low quarter in the company's history.