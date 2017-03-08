News
Tools of development
CNA  March 8, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) speaks at the opening ceremony of the 26th Taipei International Machine Tools Show, Tuesday, Mar. 7. Taiwan's exports of machine tools rank fifth globally, and Chen said he hoped that the industry could gross over NT$1 trillion this year, propelling Taiwan into an age of Industry 4.0.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

