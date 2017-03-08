KEN gears up as Machine Tool Show kicks off

By Christine Chou -- Local automotive and aircraft equipment manufacturer KEN (大前科技) put the spotlight on its trademark high-speed "5-axis" machinery Tuesday as the Taipei International Machine Tool Show (台北國際工具機展) kicked off.

The term "5-axis" refers to the ability of automated milling machines to move a part or tool on five different axes at the same time, making production faster and more efficient.

The Taoyuan-based firm said it had attracted much attention from foreign distributors in recent years and hoped that participating in this year's TIMTOS would help it expand its reach both domestically and internationally.

At this year's machine tool show, KEN is featuring its 5-axis Double-column Machine Center, which meets the needs of companies that are upgrading their factory systems.

"What sets Ken's automotive machinery apart from our competitors is how we know our clients' needs in depth, which is why we insist on striving toward suppling high-quality and high-value products to customers," the company said in a statement.

"We particularly focus on giving our clients the utmost support in learning how to operate our 5-axis applications, ensuring they enter mass production as soon as possible."

Taipei International Machine Tool Show 2017, which runs through Sunday, is the biggest machine tool show ever held in Taiwan, according to the event's organizers, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (外貿協會) and the Taiwan Association of Machinery Industry (台灣機械工業同業公會).

The six-day show, featuring 1,100 businesses and a record-busting 5,430 booths from 21 countries, is being held at the capital's top trade show locations, namely the Taipei World Trade Center, Nangang Exhibition Center and the Yuanshan EXPO dome.

Taiwan is the world's fifth-largest exporter of machine tools, with mainland China and the U.S. as its largest export markets.