Peer-to-peer lending platform offers speedy web applications

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Local peer-to-peer (P2P) network lending platform lend.com.tw said its new online-lending procedure could cut loan application time down to 30 minutes.

The P2P online-lending platform announced on Monday that it would open lending online to applicants with a natural person certificate.

This method of applying for a loan is faster and more convenient than the traditional method of bank lending, in which one has to go to a physical counter at a bank to proceed with the lending application.

Lend.com.tw CEO Huang Chih-kang (黃智康) said that in terms of convenience and speed, the company's approach to loans was more advanced than that of banks.

Huang said the company was using the natural person certificate, an online identification card issued by the government, to cut down on the wait time associated with traditional bank loans.

While the company's website is not connected with the Ministry of Interior, the company said its security measures would make it impossible for another person or a computer robot to file an application in lieu of the person whose name appears on the forms.

How Does it Work?

To apply for a loan on lending.com.tw, one must first download a remote control system that allows the company to remotely monitor one's computer.

The company will teleconference with the loan applicant to verify the applicant's appearance.

After this initial verification, applicants will input a personal identification number (PIN) and download a number of reports, including credit reports, income information and insurance data.

Lend.com.tw monitors and records the entire process, thereby ensuring security throughout each step of the application.

The P2P online lending service works to promote financial technology solutions for public use.