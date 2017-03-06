Star Cruises taps into booming cruise industry

By Dimitri Bruyas -- Eyeing bright prospects for the cruise business in Asia, Star Cruises (麗星郵輪) — a subsidiary of Genting Hong Kong (雲頂香港) — on Feb. 17 unveiled more services that start in March for SuperStar Aquarius (寶瓶星號) and SuperStar Virgo (處女星號), with home ports in Keelung and Kaohsiung on a seasonal basis. This year, Star Cruises aims for 374 port calls to bring more passengers to Taiwan cities.

A New Southern Route

In addition to a popular northeastern route to Japan, featuring the exciting ports of call of Naha, Ishigaki and Miyako, Star Cruises has unveiled an entirely new route for the southeastern region that goes from Kaohsiung to Hong Kong and Manila. Meanwhile, the Fly Cruise package tour will continually draw passengers to come to Taiwan, further boosting local tourism.

"We believe around 30 to 40 percent of passengers will eventually come to Taiwan again for another holiday," Michael Goh (吳明發), senior vice president of sales at Star Cruises, told The China Post. On March 21, the SuperStar Virgo will depart from Kaohsiung for a six-day, three-night voyage to Hong Kong, Manila and then Kaohsiung.

By promoting the two cruises, Star Cruises hopes to support the Taiwan government's goal of accommodating 1 million travelers on 600 cruises this year, he continued. The leading cruise company, which is a household name in Taiwan, has already catered to 2 million passengers over the past 20 years.

"We understand the Asian customer behavior and seasonality very well so we often create different kinds of theme events to cater to different (moments)," Goh said. "If it is a holiday, we offer a lot of family activities; if it's not a holiday, we hold wellness programs for office ladies and working people."

A Highly Personalized Experience

In addition to local holiday-goers, the company has attracted visitors from all over the world through Fly Cruise package tours and built a sound foundation to develop tourism in Taiwan and beyond. To further tap the booming cruise industry, Genting Hong Kong's Genting Dream brings inspirational luxury onboard and takes travelers to exciting destinations in Vietnam including Ha Long Bay and Da Nang.

Genting Dream, which debuted in November 2016, boasts that over 70 percent of its staterooms offer private balconies with ocean views. For the ultimate luxury experience, the high-end cruise line features highly-personalized European butler service and special guest privileges that redefine vacation travel with a transformational journey at sea.

This ability to change and reshape its business model lies in the company's ability to "innovate and create new experiences" for its consumers, Goh said. "It is not about how big you are, how big your ship is and how beautiful your hardware," he said. "To us, it's about nurturing the software that goes with our hardware and bringing new experiences to our guests."