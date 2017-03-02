Retirement savings: how big a difference does 20 years make?

We've heard many times how it makes sense to start early when saving for retirement, here's some more perspective.

According to government statistics, the average retirement age is 60, while life expectancy is around 80 in Taiwan.

If you want to live off at least NT$30,000 a month (US$974) during your retirement, that translates into having at least NT$10 million (US$325,000) in the bank.

Let's say you're young and are just starting to save. Assuming an 8 to 10 percent rate of return on investments, you would need to set aside around NT$3000 to NT$5000 a month to hit the ten million dollar mark by retirement, according to financial advisor Wang Yuan-ching at First Bank.

But let's say you weren't able to save until age 45: the number you have to set aside every month to reach 10 million increases to NT$30,000 -- a whopping ten-fold difference on if you had started saving 20 years ago.

Wang suggests adopting different savings strategies according to your age group. Younger wage earners (25 to 35 years old) while earning potentially less in the beginning have a longer time frame to work with -- thus a higher risk appetite for investment is acceptable. Wang recommends a proactive investment strategy involving new and innovative sectors and/or mutual funds targeting emerging markets.

For those in the 35 to 45 age group, wage increases also mean added responsibility, such as families and elderly care. It may make sense to create several different investment funds for different goals such as your children's education or family vacations.

Those above 45, while experiencing less overall financial burdens, need to keep an eye on whether their savings are adequate for their impending retirement. Wang recommends stock investments with high annual dividends, and other lump-sum investing opportunities.

Once you've reached 55, the emphasis shifts to being able stave off inflation and live off the dividends from investment coupled with your hard earned savings.

Don't skimp on yourself -- save for your future. Future-you will appreciate it.