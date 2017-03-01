News
Japan's share growing
CNA  March 1, 2017, 12:00 am TWN
A representative from the Taiwan Stock Exchange attends the IR Festa2017 event hosted by the Tokyo Stock Exchange to attract Japanese investors to invest in Taiwan on Tuesday, Feb. 28. Japanese investment in Taiwan grew to make up 2.7 percent of all foreign investments last year, a significant increase from the 1.6 percent in 2010.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

